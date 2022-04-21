Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte news LIVE: Latest build-up to heavyweight title fight

Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury ‘never knocked me out or dropped me’ in old sparring sessions

We are just two days away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair fine-tuning preparations for their blockbuster clash.

The all-British bout, sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).

Whyte, 34, last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020. As inactive as Whyte has been in the ring since, he has been similarly inactive outside of it, refusing to attend last month’s first pre-fight press conference, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead.

The “Bodysnatcher” did attend the press conference on Wednesday of fight week, admitting he was “ready to swing” at Fury if things had got heated and the pair will go face to face again at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of the big day on Saturday.

Follow all the build-up to Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, below.

Show latest update 1650548495 Tyson Fury claims teammate Joseph Parker is back-up opponent for Dillian Whyte fight Fury is set to defend the WBC belt against fellow Briton Whyte in a main-event contest at Wembley Stadium, with 94,000 fans expected to be present. Fury has revealed, however, that plans are in place in case either he or Whyte is unable to compete due to a last-minute injury or unforeseen circumstance. “We always have a standby opponent for these big shows, because you never know happens,” Fury told iFL TV this week. “The [other] guy could fall over and break his foot or whatever, break his arm. So, there’s always got to be a standby. It’s the same this time, we have a stand-in opponent just in case [Whyte] doesn’t fight.” Luke Baker 21 April 2022 14:41 1650548133 Dillian Whyte can cause chaos against Tyson Fury and succeed where Deontay Wilder failed There are some sporting moments that the mind cannot project until they have materialised, writes Alex Pattle. Across 10 years – 27 fights being the pugilists’ metric in this case – Tyson Fury had danced around, past and through opponents. He had safely navigated his first 16 fights without encountering any significant adversity, and even in his 17th outing when he was knocked down for the first time, Fury was at once back to his feet, disregarding Neven Pajkic’s ferocious haymaker in a manner that seemed to suck all spirit out of the Serb. One round later, Fury had stopped him. Still, the visual now existed: Fury falling, his 6ft 9in frame collapsing to the canvas. Read Alex’s full preview of the fight here: Luke Baker 21 April 2022 14:35 1650548031 ‘If this goes off, I’m ready to swing’: Dillian Whyte reveals mindset during Tyson Fury press conference Dillian Whyte was prepared to match Tyson Fury’s energy ahead of their first pre-fight face-off, saying he thought: “If this goes off, I’m ready to swing.” Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton on Saturday night, with 94,000 fans expected to be in attendance at Wembley Stadium. The venue hosted Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference, which Whyte attended despite having skipped the first press conference last month – as well as Tuesday’s open workout. As such, it was the first time that Fury, 33, and Whyte had gone face-to-face since the bout was announced. Luke Baker 21 April 2022 14:33

