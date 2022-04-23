Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte face off at weigh-in

One of the biggest heavyweight fights in British boxing history is upon us. Tonight, at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will clash in front of 94,000 fans with the WBC title on the line.

Fury, 33, has claimed that he will sail off into the sunset after this bout, retiring from boxing with or without a victory over his challenger, who has waited years for a shot at a world heavyweight title. Fury, who previously held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, won the WBC strap from Deontay Wilder in the second fight of their trilogy of instant classics. He stopped the American in the seventh round in 2020 to earn vindication after being denied a title win in their first meeting – a 2018 contest that ended as a controversial split draw. In his most recent bout, in October, Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) finished Wilder again to retain the gold in the most dramatic of fights, and many in the sport are predicting a similar affair this evening.

Whyte, 34, has a proclivity for turning bouts into brawls, and that is surely his best chance of handing his former sparring partner, the “Gypsy King”, a first professional loss. Last time out, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) knocked out Alexander Povetkin in March 2021, avenging his own stoppage defeat by the Russian from August 2020. Prior to the pair’s first clash, Whyte had won 11 in a row since his only other professional loss – a knockout by Anthony Joshua in 2015. Now, the “Bodysnatcher” finally gets the chance to win a world title. He and Fury have exhibited mutual respect this week, but tonight they go to war. Follow live updates from Fury vs Whyte and the entire undercard, below.

