Tyson Fury teases news ahead of interview with promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury is set to release a 35-minute interview with his promoter Frank Warren on Tuesday evening, with the heavyweight champion teasing news around his future.

Fury last fought in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title.

Fury claimed before and after the fight that it would be his last, and the 33-year-old dismissed a report last week that he is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming rematch.

Usyk is set to defend the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles against Joshua in August, having taken the belts from the Briton with a decision win last September.

A unification bout between the winner of that contest and Fury would be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, but the “Gypsy King” dismissed the chances of it happening. He said last week: “I’ve just read today that I am supposed to be coming out of retirement. That is news to me. As far as I am concerned, I’m staying!”

Fury has recorded an interview with his UK promoter Warren and Dev Sahni, a presenter for Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Ahead of the interview’s release, Fury posted a Twitter video in which he said: “Hi everybody, Tyson Fury here, watch my exlcusive interview with Frank Warren and Dev on the Queensberry YouTube page.

“It’s going live tonight at 7pm [BST]. Some great stuff in there, and some news. All the best, see you soon, God bless.”

Warren hailed the interview as a “HUGE world exclusive” in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Despite claiming to be retired, Fury is yet to relinquish the WBC title.

Fans will therefore expect Fury’s interview with Warren to include either an update on the heavyweight’s status as champion or the potential for the 33-year-old to fight again.

