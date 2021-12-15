Tyson Fury shares fight ‘hitlist’ that doesn’t include Oleksandr Usyk

WBC champion Tyson Fury has unveiled his five-fight wishlist and a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk hasn’t made the cut.

The first on the list, which was posted to social media, he has already fought: his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder which ended in Fury retaining his heavyweight title.

The next fight listed is a bout against Dillian Whyte which is likely to take place early next year as the British star waits for a unification showdown against the winner of Usyk v Anthony Joshua.

But instead of the Ukranian being named as his next wished fight, two bouts against compatriot Anthony Joshua are named implying Fury wants his fellow Brit to defeat Usyk. The rematch between they pair will take place in the spring.

A fight between Fury and Joshua had been planned for mid 2021 but they had to be abandoned after a court ruled Fury had to see out his trilogy with Wilder. The dream fight for the athletes and fans alike once again went up in smoke as Usyk defeated Joshua in September.

At the time Fury shared his frustration at the results, saying: “Did I watch the fight? Yes I did. Was I absolutely wounded that he won? Yes I was. I was hoping Joshua could win the fight, but he couldn’t – and that’s none of my business.”

After the two fights with Joshua, Fury would then want a trilogy series with Derek Chisora. The pair have fought before with Fury defeating his opponent by unanimous decision in 2011 and stoppage in 2014.

