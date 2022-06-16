Tyson Fury says he will only return to boxing ring for £500 million

Tyson Fury has said he will only return to the boxing ring if he’s offered £500 million.

The two-time world heavyweight champion claims he’s “done” and has no real interest in fighting anymore, suggesting “enough is enough”.

“I said I’d come back for half a billy. Half a billion pounds. That’s £500 million,” Fury told Piers Morgan during an interview with TalkTV.

“If that’s not ridiculous enough to believe I’m not coming back to boxing, I don’t know what is.”

