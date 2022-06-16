Tyson Fury says he will only return to boxing ring for £500 million

Posted on June 16, 2022 0

Tyson Fury has said he will only return to the boxing ring if he’s offered £500 million.

The two-time world heavyweight champion claims he’s “done” and has no real interest in fighting anymore, suggesting “enough is enough”.

“I said I’d come back for half a billy. Half a billion pounds. That’s £500 million,” Fury told Piers Morgan during an interview with TalkTV.

“If that’s not ridiculous enough to believe I’m not coming back to boxing, I don’t know what is.”

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Tyson Fury says he will only return to boxing ring for £500 million