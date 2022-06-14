Tyson Fury says he will ‘100 per cent’ return to the ring and teases clash with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has opened the door to a return to the boxing ring, saying he is looking to make ‘something big, big, big’ happen with his promoter Frank Warren.

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April, retaining the WBC heavyweight title to remain unbeaten in front of 94,000 fans.

Fury vowed before and after the fight that he would not compete professionally again, but the 33-year-old has not yet relinquished his belt and suggested in an interview with Warren on Tuesday that his retirement may be a short one.

“We’ve got very exciting news coming, I think the world’s been waiting for a plan of action,” Fury said while receiving a haircut. “We had a long conversation about lots of stuff, and Frank, do you wanna take it from here?”

Warren then said: “We looked at a couple of scenarios, I spoke to Tyson again today, and we’ve hopefully come up with something that Tyson wants to do. We were talking about various scenarios, maybe an exhibition bout – we don’t know, but something will come out of it.

“Once Tyson’s happy, then I’ll be happy, and whatever’s gonna be will be. It goes without saying that the public will want to see Tyson back in the ring, where he’s king. I wanna see that.

Fury announced his retirement after beating Dillian Whyte (Nick Potts/PA)

“I get where Tyson is, and I understand what he’s said, and people decide they’re gonna retire and come back in a couple of years’ time. I like fellas to fight when they’re in their prime, and for me, Tyson Fury isn’t in his prime [yet].

“I’m sure we’re gonna have some good news that we can be announcing fairly soon.”

When pushed on whether or not he would appear in a ring again, Fury said: “One hundred per cent.

“Frank, show me the money! We’re gonna make something big, big, big happen. Hopefully you’ll see me in the ring again some time soon.”

Fury played down the chances of him fighting the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, but he did not rule out the possibility entirely.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton, and the pair are set to clash again in August. A bout between the winner of that rematch and Fury would crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, as long as the “Gypsy King” does not vacate the WBC belt.

Oleksandr Usyk (right) outpointed Anthony Joshua last year to dethrone the Briton (Getty Images)

“There’s something to be really excited about, but it doesn’t involve Usyk or Joshua at this moment,” Fury said.

“I will make a decision on all this. I’ve only just fought, not even three months ago. I wouldn’t be expected to fight until October, November, December anyway.

“When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder, there’s only gonna be one man to sort this absolute circus out, isn’t there? I am a prizefighter and I do fight for prizes, but it’s gonna cost if you want me to do a mission on this middleweight and show you what a real heavyweight does to him.

“That’s gonna be expensive, you’re gonna have to have deep pockets, and we can even talk then. Until [they fight], I’m gonna stay in Morecambe, training like a lunatic.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tyson Fury says he will ‘100 per cent’ return to the ring and teases clash with Oleksandr Usyk