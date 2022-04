Tyson Fury says he and Dillian Whyte will ‘smash each other to bits for the paying customer’

Tyson Fury has said he and Dillian Whyte will bring “fireworks” to Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, when the pair go head-to-head with the WBC heavyweight title on the line.

Fury makes the second defence of the belt that he won from Deontay Wilder in the pair’s 2020 rematch, which followed a controversial split draw from 2018. Fury stopped Wilder in their second bout to claim the gold, before knocking out the American again last October to retain it.

Now the Briton faces compatriot Dillian Whyte, a former sparring partner, in a main-event bout in London – marking Fury’s first fight on home soil since 2018.

Whyte, 34, skipped last month’s pre-fight press conference to focus on his training camp in Portugal, but the challenger finally broke a long period silence this week.

He did, however, elect to miss Tuesday’s open workouts at Wembley Boxpark, where Fury hit pads with coach Sugarhill Steward before taking the mic.

“It’s been a long, long, long fight journey and I’m back at home to celebrate the homecoming with all my fans,” Fury told BT Sport.

About Wednesday’s press conference, where Fury is set to go face-to-face with Whyte for the first time since the fight was announced, the champion said: “It is what it is, I’ve seen plenty of boxers before, I’ve seen lots of Dillian Whyte before.

“We’ll see what tomorrow will bring, hopefully it’ll be a good press conference, and that’s it. I’m sure he has stuff he wants to say, I’ve always got a bit to say, as we all know.

“I’m looking forward to the fight and putting on a good show. At this stage, it doesn’t really matter what Dillian Whyte says or what I say; there’s gonna be a fight anyway.”

Fury conducted his entire workout from a southpaw stance. When asked whether it was an indication of his tactics for Saturday night, the “Gypsy King” told Frank Warren TV: “Lucky lefty man… We all know I’m ambidextrous, I’ve had knockout wins with both hands, we’re just sharpening them up.

“I thought it was good, I felt alright to be fair. Great support from everybody who took their time out today to watch me and the lads.”

Tyson Fury during his open workout ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte (Getty Images)

Before speaking to BT Sport and Frank Warren TV, Fury addressed fans in attendance from the ring.

“My promise is that you’re gonna see an excellent fight,” the 33-year-old said.

“Dillian’s been away training hard in Portugal. He’s gonna fight the best Tyson Fury, I hope I’m gonna fight the best Dillian Whyte.

“You’ve got two top heavyweights who are gonna smash each other to bits for the paying customer.

“Do not miss this one, it’s gonna be a lot of fireworks, a lot of bombs slinging.

“I wonder who’s gonna get knocked out first? It ain’t gonna be me!”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tyson Fury says he and Dillian Whyte will ‘smash each other to bits for the paying customer’