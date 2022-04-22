Tyson Fury promises ‘war’ in world heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury promised a “war” when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium despite more light-hearted exchanges between the pair on the eve of their showdown.

While the duo have been critical towards each other on social media for years, fight week has been remarkably cordial and restrained, and the bonhomie continued at Friday’s weigh-in at BOXPARK Wembley.

After Fury scaled 18st 12lbs and 13oz – 12lbs lighter than when he defeated Deontay Wilder in their epic trilogy contest six months ago – he and Whyte were in playful spirits at the final stare down.

The 6ft 9in Fury emphasised his five-inch height advantage by standing on his tip-toes while Whyte, who came in at 18st 1lb and 4oz, played along by crouching down before they shook hands and traded caps.

They briefly danced on stage alongside one another as the music blared, having turned to face the assembled crowd, although a fired-up Fury insisted matters would be more serious when they next meet.

“I’m so happy to be back here (in the UK) fighting at Wembley Stadium,” said Fury, who was afforded a hero’s welcome on his entrance although Londoner Whyte was initially booed on to the stage.

“Respect to Dillian Whyte and his team, proper professional men, and we’re going to give you a real fight.

“Don’t doubt us, we’re going to put a show on like no other before. It’s going to be a war, don’t worry about that.”

