Tyson Fury promises to give Piers Morgan £1million if heavyweight fights again

Tyson Fury has said he will give Piers Morgan £1million if the heavyweight fights again professionally.

Fury vowed before and after his knockout of Dillian Whyte in April that the contest would be his last, although the “Gypsy King” has opened the door to exhibition bouts.

Fury has also played down the chances of him fighting the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming heavyweight title rematch, suggesting that it would take £500m to coax him out of retirement.

“I put a ridiculous number on today,” Fury said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I said I’ll come back for half a billy, half a billion pounds. That’s £500m. If that’s not ridiculous… I don’t know what is!

“When that number is on the table, I would definitely look at it. Half a billy is half a billy.”

Presenter and former journalist Morgan then asked: “How about if you do fight again, you give me £1m?”

Fury replied: “If I am getting half a billion for my fight, it won’t matter, will it? Yep, 100 per cent!”

Despite his apparent retirement, 33-year-old Fury is yet to relinquish the WBC heavyweight title that he retained against Whyte in April.

Fury has expressed an interest in exhibition contests with the likes of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and WWE star-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, though fans continue to clamour for the “Gypsy King” to face the winner of Joshua and Usyk’s rematch.

Joshua is out to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts that he lost to Usyk in September, with the pair expected to rematch in Saudi Arabia in August.

