Tyson Fury knocks out Dillian Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title with a brutal sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte in front of a packed crowd at Wembley Stadium.

A peach of a right uppercut floored the challenger and although he got to his feet, the referee waved off the fight as Whyte swayed in front of him.

Whyte suffered the third loss of his career – to add to defeats to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin, the latter of which he avenged – while Fury remains undefeated, with a draw against Deontay Wilder the only slight blemish on his record.

Fury had been ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who was mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.

Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury, although the rest of the build-up was largely cordial – with only limited verbal blows thrown during fight week.

There were no niceties once the opening bell rung however and eventually Fury finished off Whyte with a perfect shot.

Whyte surprisingly started the fight in the southpaw stance, which appeared to throw Fury slightly, although he quickly reverted to an orthodox lead, while the champion switched between the two throughout the contest.

Fury landed a couple of decent counters in rounds two and three and managed to open a cut underneath Whyte’s right eye in the fourth as the fight became more ill-tempered, with the referee intervening on multiple occasions to separate the fighters as the contest descended into a brawl.

The challenger was visibly stung by a two-punch combination in the fifth as his eye continued to swell and he started to breathe heavily before a brilliant uppercut in the sixth floored Whyte and although the challenger rose to his feet, the referee waved off the fight. The foes then hugged in the ring afterwards as the respect was palpable.

More to follow…

