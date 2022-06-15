Tyson Fury eyes exhibition fights with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury has named a number of opponents that he would like to face in exhibition fights, with the Briton’s retirement seemingly set to be a short one.

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April to stay unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title at London’s Wembley Stadium, vowing before and after the contest that it would be his last.

The 33-year-old has, however, expressed an interest in partaking in exhibition bouts, and he even opened the door to a unification clash with Oleksandr Usyk later this year – if the Ukrainian can beat Anthony Joshua again.

Fury is yet to relinquish the WBC belt despite his apparent retirement, and Usyk – also undefeated – will defend the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles against Joshua this summer, having taken them from the Briton with a decision win in London last September.

Any unification bout would likely take place at the end of this year, with Fury seemingly focusing on exhibition fights in the meantime.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, he said: “This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment, Hollywood-style entertainment. That is all it is – nothing more, nothing less.

“The difference with the exhibition is you’re not there to win or lose; you’re there to enjoy it, have a good time and to put a show on for the fans.

Actor and former WWE star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Getty Images for for CinemaCon)

“You can fight old-timers, famous people or whoever you want. So, I am looking at fighting [former heavyweight champions] Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno. Even someone like [actor and former WWE star] Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, that would be fantastic.

“You never know who we could be fighting in one of these shows, but that is what I am open to in the upcoming future.”

In an interview with his promoter Frank Warren on Tuesday, Fury similarly emphasised his interest in non-professional fights in the near future.

When the conversation turned to the topic of Joshua and Usyk’s rematch, however, the “Gypsy King” appeared to be open to an in-ring meeting with then unbeaten Ukrainian – more so than an all-British clash with Joshua.

“When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder, there’s only gonna be one man to sort this absolute circus out, isn’t there?” Fury said. “I am a prizefighter and I do fight for prizes, but it’s gonna cost if you want me to do a mission on this middleweight and show you what a real heavyweight does to him.

“That’s gonna be expensive, you’re gonna have to have deep pockets, and we can even talk then. Until [Joshua and Usyk fight again], I’m gonna stay in Morecambe, training like a lunatic.”

