Tyson Fury ‘definitely fighting in February or March’ and won’t wait for Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is “definitely fighting in February or March” and is “adamant” he will do so with or without Dillian Whyte.

The WBC world heavyweight champion intends to defend hit title early next year off the back of a devastating display to dispatch Deontay Wilder in 11 rounds last month.

While Whyte could be the opponent, having elevated himself to the position of interim world champion, but the Londoner is yet to be made the mandatory challenger for Fury due to an ongoing legal fight with the WBC.

Should that rumble on into 2022 and no compromise is made, then Fury remains steadfast in his belief to remain active, telling BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom of his plans while watching his friend Hosea Burton fall short in a British light heavyweight title fight against Dan Azeez.

“He told me that he will definitely be fighting in February or March but doesn’t know who it will be against,” Shalom told Sky Sports.

“It’s out of Tyson’s hands. But he does want to fight in February or March, whether it’s against Dillian or not.

“He is adamant about that. He’s a great guy. We are both from Manchester and we know the same people. We have a similar understanding. It was good to see him at our show. He is very supportive.”

