Tyson Fury defends Julius Francis after viral video of punch to ‘violent’ customer

Tyson Fury has defended former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis after his knockout punch while working as a security guard at Boxpark Wembley.

The WBC world heavyweight champion insists the 57-year-old only acted due to dealing with a man who was “cheeky, rude and getting in people’s faces”.

Francis, who retired from professional boxing in 2006 and once fought Mike Tyson, acted after the man started to initiate physical contact with some of his fellow security staff.

And after the man raised his hand towards Francis, a clean straight right was delivered to his chin, leaving him crumpled on the ground.

Boxpark founder and CEO Robert Wade defended Francis and police have now confirmed they will take no further action, with Fury also sympathetic to the former fighter.

“I saw the video, I’ve seen it,” WBC heavyweight world champion Fury said when asked about the incident by Piers Morgan on talkTV’s Piers Uncensored.

“I saw the knockout, great right hand by the way.

“But this is what happens when you’re cheeky, rude, getting in people’s faces, punching them, whatever.

“What do you expect? If you keep kicking a dog, it’s gonna bite you, isn’t it?

“These guys are there doing a job. They weren’t all on the lash together.

“These guys are doing their job, he’s attacking them or whatever, so he’s been chinned.

“It’s a life lesson, isn’t it? Never go out and be cheeky to big men because you’re probably gonna get chinned.”

The Independent has contacted Boxpark over the matter.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tyson Fury defends Julius Francis after viral video of punch to ‘violent’ customer