Tyson Fury compared to Khabib in wake of retirement decision

Tyson Fury’s potential retirement from boxing has been compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov steeping away from UFC in 2020.

Fury beat Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium and said it “might” be the last time he fights. If it was, it would mean ‘the Gypsy King’ steps away from boxing with an undefeated record just like Khabib.

The UFC star announced his retirement with a 29-0 record after beating Justin Gaethje and the similarities between the two situations has led UFC legend Chael Sonnen to compare the fighters.

“Well, I guess Tyson Fury ’s done,” Sonnen said during a video on his YouTube channel. “He says that he’s retiring from boxing. And I’ve got to tell you, you’ll never have a bigger fight than your comeback fight.

“Not your first main event fight, not your first televised fight, not even a title fight. Your biggest fight will be a comeback fight. You cannot have a comeback fight unless you leave first. But there’s something about the way that Fury is going out and there’s also something about the way that Fury has lived his life that just reminds me of Khabib.

“You can just take certain people at their word, right? It’s different for them, their word is their bound type. Everybody has the right to change their mind. Khabib could come back, you don’t call him a liar.”

Khabib has been asked about a return to the UFC but he has consistently denied a comeback. And while it seems the UFC star won’t get back in the octagon, Fury’s statement after his fight with Whyte was a little more ambiguous.

He said: “You know I promised my lovely wife Paris of 14 years that after the three [Deontay] Wilder fights that would be it, and I meant it. It was a great trilogy but I meant that.

“I got offered to fight at Wembley at home and I believe I owed it to the fans, every person in the UK, to fight at Wembley. I think this is it – this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King. What a way to go out.”

