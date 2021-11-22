Tyson Fury claims he will sack his promoters if his next fight is delayed

Tyson Fury has claimed he will fire his promoters if his next fight does not take place within the next four months.

Fury last took to the ring in October, finishing Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy bout to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

The Briton has been linked with a fight against compatriot Dillian Whyte next time out, while a bout with fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is possible in the near future but unlikely to be next for Fury; Anthony Joshua has activated a rematch clause to face Usyk again next year, likely in spring, having been outpointed by the Ukrainian in September.

“I thought I was going to be fighting Dillian Whyte. I don’t know what he’s doing with his own private life with the WBC,” Fury told iFL TV.

“He’s got a court case going on, which can be s*** really, because I know how long arbitrations go on for. It took 18 months to get mine sorted with Deontay Wilder, so I hope he doesn’t get caught in the long grass, and I hope I don’t have to fight somebody else like a voluntary.

“I’m not interested in waiting for people. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. I’ll be fighting in February [or] early March at the latest. I’ll be defending my WBC championship, and that’s it.

“I’ll take the little cruiserweight guy [Usyk] and show how to give a small man a good hiding,” Fury continued. “I’ll run him over. He’s too small. I am definitely fighting in February or early March, 1 million percent. There are no ifs, buts, or maybes about it, or I will sack my full promotional outfit and I’ll promote myself. Gypsy King Promotions.”

Fury is currently promoted by Briton Frank Warren and American Bob Arum.

“Who [my next opponent] is, I just don’t give a damn because the outcome will always be the same,” Fury said.

“I will win, and I will knock the motherf***** out, because that’s how I do it now.”

