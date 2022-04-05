Tyson Fury breaks social media blackout with Dillian Whyte knockout prediction

Tyson Fury has broken his social-media blackout to predict that Dillian Whyte will “get knocked the f*** out” when the pair go head-to-head this month.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury defends the title against his fellow Briton at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, and the “Gypsy King” has been observing a social-media blackout of sorts in recent weeks.

While Fury’s Twitter page had still been sharing content, there had been no videos or tweets directly from the 33-year-old until Tuesday.

“Hey, guys, Tyson Fury here,” the unbeaten fighter (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) said, speaking into a phone camera.

“Just a quick update to let you all know that camp’s going really well, less than three weeks out.

“I cannot wait to see you all there in the Big Smoke at Wembley Stadium. Dillian Whyte is getting knocked the f*** out, man. Cannot wait.

“See see you all there, all my loyal fans, God bless you all.”

Promoter Frank Warren and Tyson Fury mock a face-off in the absence of Dillian Whyte (John Walton/PA)

The video was accompanied by a caption in which Fury wrote that he would put on a “monster show” when he faces Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs).

The fight will mark Fury’s first outing since he knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain the WBC belt in October, and the Briton’s first bout on home soil since 2018.

Whyte, meanwhile, last competed in March last year, stopping Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own knockout loss to the Russian from August 2020.

Whyte, 33, did not attend the first pre-fight press conference for his clash with Fury, drawing criticism from his opponent and Frank Warren – who promotes Fury – for failing to show up.

