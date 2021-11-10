Tyson Fury backed to beat Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte on same night: ‘I’ll put money on it’

Tyson Fury could beat Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk “on the same night”, according to the world heavyweight champion’s father John Fury.

The WBC title holder, who wiped out Deontay Wilder last month to defend his belt, could face both heavyweights in the next 12 months, with Whyte primed to challenge as his mandatory.

While the Ukrainian, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA titles, will rematch Anthony Joshua early next year after stunning the Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And Fury’s father believes neither Whyte or Usyk can trouble his son: “He could beat Dillian Whyte and Usyk on the same night with a proper camp. I’ll put money on it,” he told BT Sport Boxing.

“Cruiserweights don’t beat giant 6’9, 20 stone fighting machines do they. They might think they can, in their dreams.

“Nobody beats Tyson. Not saying it because he’s my son he’s proven me right hasn’t he?”

And John Fury maintains AJ must remain cordial with his son in order to secure a mega payday down the line.

“Tyson is in a different league to these heavyweights, but if you want to get a payday, be nice to him,” John Fury added.

“Say nice things about him and he might just give you a payday. But if you keep being horrible to him, try and big yourself up to be this that and the other to make a fight, Tyson will go the other way. He’ll give somebody else the opportunity.

“Dillian Whyte, be nice to Tyson. Blowing smoke up his, you know what, and you might get a shot kid.”

