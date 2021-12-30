Tyson Fury ‘absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed’ after double boxing award win

Tyson Fury is “ecstatic and overwhelmed” to win Fight of the Year and Round of the Year at the Ring Magazine awards.

Fury claimed the accolades for his fight with Deontay Wilder in which the British star retained the WBC belt by knocking out his American opponent.

While accepting his Fight of the Year award, he said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed to be recognized by Ring Magazine yet again. That’s more awards to add to the collection and more plaques to put on the wall. I’m absolutely delighted, and I’d like to give a big shout out to Deontay Wilder because I needed a dance partner in order to win this award.

“It was a great fight but not so great for me and Deontay because fights like that knock years off your life, but it was an epic battle and a great trilogy. It was definitely all worth it.

“There was a lot of talk that it was one of the best heavyweight fights in recent years and it was a great thing to be a part of.”

It was a bout for the ages with both fighters hitting the canvas. Fury hit the deck twice in the fourth round but managed to get back to his feet to continue the trilogy bout.

“It was a tough old three minutes,” said Fury about his ‘Round of the Year’ award. “When you’re sparring in the gym, you’re not getting dropped like that, then bang, all of a sudden you’re in a fight where there’s three knockdowns in two rounds.

“It was crazy! That’s the first time I’ve been dropped twice in one round. Everybody thought it was over but not me. I always knew I was going to get up and win the fight.”

Fury previously became the first British star to win the Fighter of the Year award twice at the Ring Magazine event. He claimed the titles in 2015 and 2020.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tyson Fury ‘absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed’ after double boxing award win