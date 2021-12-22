Tyron Woodley has ‘completely destroyed his legacy’ with knockout by Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has “destroyed his legacy” by being knocked out by YouTuber Jake Paul, says UFC fighter Sean O’Malley.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion and was highly rated as one of the greatest fighters in the weight class. But he has now been defeated twice by Paul in the boxing ring this year.

Paul, 24, started boxing in 2018 and has gone 5-0 as a professional, having outpointed 39-year-old Woodley in August before knocking the mixed martial artist out cold this month.

O’Malley, who is close with Paul, told his podcast The TimboSugarShow: “I was watching them on my laptop with my eyes kind of shutting. It was the sixth round getting closer to the end of the fight. It looked like it was probably going to go all eight rounds and it was a close fight.

“I didn’t really know who I had necessarily winning each round. But, out of f*****g nowhere, Jake slept him… bad! Dude, it completely destroyed [Woodley’s] f*****g legacy, that could affect Tyron Woodley big time.

“Or he could just be completely unattached to that and still be happy. That’s a f*****g skill that you have to require.”

Woodley was originally meant to take on Tommy Fury, but the British boxer withdrew with illness and injury, and so Woodley stepped up.

Despite Paul speaking about having a break, promoter Frank Warren says the bout with Fury could be rescheduled for 2022.

“We will be looking to reschedule in early 2022,” Warren told Sky Sports. “Jake said that Tommy Fury was ‘lucky’ he wasn’t in there but really Tommy was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury.

“A fit Tommy Fury is a very different proposition to Tyron Woodley.”

