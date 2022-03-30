Tyler the Creator asks fans to stop throwing things on stage during live shows

Tyler the Creator has asked his fans to refrain from throwing things on stage during his live concerts.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday (30 March), the 31-year-old rapper wrote: “Stop throwing your s*** on stage.”

“I don’t want it,” he said. “Now mid-show I gotta move it, what’s the logic? F***ing stop. Thanks b.”

Soon after his tweet, one fan commented with a video of Tyler, the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, seen stopping a concert after a fan threw something on the stage.

“I don’t understand the logic of throwing your s*** up here,” the Igor rapper says in the clip. “Not only for safety reasons. But bro, I don’t want your s***. I don’t want it.

“Like, not even being funny. Every show someone throws something up here, and I don’t understand the logic. Why do you think I want your s***?”

“Then if I slip and break my foot… stop throwing that f***ing s*** up here bro,” he continued. “Now you look stupid. Now everyone around you is looking at you like [you’re] a real f***ing idiot. Stop. F***. F***ing, d**k-f***.”

Another fan posted a clip of the moment when a fan threw a bra at Tyler during a live concert.

“@tylerthecreator was killing this verse then here yall go throwing them funky a** bras,” the fan wrote in the caption.

Rapper Baby Keem agreed with Tyler’s request and replied: “Please stop dawg. Please.”

