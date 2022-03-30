Two year-old boy dies from injuries two days after dog attack in Egdon

A two-year-old boy has died after being attacked by a dog at a property in Worcestershire.

The toddler suffered a cardiac arrest after being bitten by the animal at an address in Egdon on Monday morning.

He was taken to hospital and was said to be in a critical but stable condition on Tuesday but later died from his injuries.

