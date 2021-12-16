Two women arrested on suspicion of murder after body of newborn baby discovered

Two women, aged 17 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby’s body was discovered at a property in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12.15pm on Thursday alongside the ambulance service, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two women remain in police custody.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson said: “This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.

“There is a cordon in place on Norman Crescent in the Rossington area while our officers carry out their work, and therefore we are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

