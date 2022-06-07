Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into the side of a pub, demolishing a wall.

The Fiat 500 hatchback ended up with its front end lodged in Shannon’s pub – which was closed at the time – shortly after 12.30am on Tuesday, knocking down part of a wall and smashing a plate glass window.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Bordesley Green in Birmingham and found two women who had been inside the car, who were assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The car was left lodged in the side of Shannon’s pub, which was shut at the time. (West Midlands Fire Service/PA)

West Midlands Fire Service’s Highgate crew, which posted photos of the scene on Twitter, said: “We often attend incidents where a slight change in circumstances such as direction or time, could’ve resulted in tragedy.

“This #RTC in #BordesleyGreen today was one of those.

“Luckily, the pub was closed and the two women from the car suffered only minor injuries.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the two women for injuries which were not believed to be serious, before they were taken to hospital for more checks.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Two taken to hospital after car crashes into pub