Two stabbed on New York subway platform despite added police in response to Brooklyn attack

Two men have been stabbed inside a Manhattan subway station just hours after the Brooklyn mass shooting – despite New York officials vowing to send more police officers to make the city’s embattled transit hubs safer.

The two victims, aged 19 and 20, were attacked at around 1am on Wednesday morning as they waited on the southbound number 2 train platform at 135 Street subway station in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

Police said the pair got into an altercation with another man and he attacked them.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in the neck and the 20-year-old was stabbed in the torso.

They took themselves to hospital where they are said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The suspect was arrested near the scene of the incident and a knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered.

It is not clear if the suspect is connected to the victims.

The shocking incident comes less than 24 hours after 10 people were shot in a terrifying attack on a subway in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, during rush hour on Tuesday.

Police said that suspected gunman Frank Robert James put on a gas mask and hurled a gas canister inside a subway carriage as the train carried commuters on an N train headed in the direction of Manhattan.

As the carriage filled with smoke between 25 Street and 36 Street, the suspect opened fire with a handgun on passengers.

Ten people were shot before terrified New Yorkers clamoured out of the train at 36 Street and ran to safety.

Around 19 others were treated in hospital for various other injuries.

Following the attack – and with the suspect still on the run – New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the number of police officers patrolling the city’s subway system were being doubled.

New York City’s subway system has been rocked by a spate of violent attacks in recent months.

In January, Michelle Alyssa Go was killed after being pushed in front of a subway train at Time Square station by a homeless man.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Two stabbed on New York subway platform despite added police in response to Brooklyn attack