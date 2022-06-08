Two people missing after boat capsizes on Devon lake

Two people are missing after a boat capsized on a lake in Devon.

A further five people have been recovered from the water at Roadford Lake in Lewdown, two of whom have been taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The other three were checked over and discharged by paramedics at the scene, the force said.

Searches are ongoing for the two people who remain missing, and next-of-kin have been informed, according to police.

Those travelling in the group were all adults and believed to all be local to Devon.

Police, fire, ambulance, the air ambulance, coastguard and search and rescue teams have all been deployed to the area after the emergency services were called at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

The boat is being secured and the scene is being managed by police.

A road closure has been put in place at the activity centre to allow access for the relevant services.

More follows…

