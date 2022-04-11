The World Health Organisation is investigating two new Omicron sub-variants to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor.

Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. The former was detected in Scotland and England between 10 January and 30 March, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Only a few dozen cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported to the global GISAID database, the WHO said.

The WHO said it had begun tracking the two sub-variants because of their “additional mutations that need to be further studied to understand their impact on immune escape potential”.

Source Link Two new Omicron sub-variants under investigation, says WHO