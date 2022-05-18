Two more cases of monkeypox found in UK

Two more cases of monkeypox have been detected in the UK, health authorities said.

One of the new cases was found in London and the other was found elsewhere in southeast England.

Nine cases have now been confirmed since 6 May, all of them in England, the UK Health Security Agency said.

More follows…

