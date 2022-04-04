Two men killed, two injured in shooting near San Francisco playground

Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting near a playground in San Francisco, officials said.

According to SFGate, police were called out to investigate a shooting report near the Alice Chalmers Playground in the city’s Crocker Amazon neighborhood just after 4:30pm on Sunday.

When authorities arrived they found four men with gunshot wounds and began treatment. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.

Two of the men died at the hospital, and the other two have non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

