Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting near a playground in San Francisco, officials said.
According to SFGate, police were called out to investigate a shooting report near the Alice Chalmers Playground in the city’s Crocker Amazon neighborhood just after 4:30pm on Sunday.
When authorities arrived they found four men with gunshot wounds and began treatment. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.
Two of the men died at the hospital, and the other two have non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.
Source Link Two men killed, two injured in shooting near San Francisco playground