Two men in hospital with serious injuries after Army vehicle flips over

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an Army lorry overturned at a roundabout in Stirling.

Emergency services received a report of an accident at the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane at around 9.45am on Tuesday.

The road was closed southbound while emergency services dealt with the incident. One lane has since reopened.

Police said the two men in the lorry, aged 33 and 21, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Army lorry had been travelling south before it tipped over, coming to rest in the middle of the roundabout.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said they attended the scene and the fire service said it sent three appliances.

An Army spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving a military vehicle on the A9.”

Police have appealed for information about the crash.

Sergeant John Lang of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

”We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to come forward, if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0670 of 23 November.

Additional reporting by PA

