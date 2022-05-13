Two dead as storm strikes in South Dakota and Minnesota

A powerful has left two people dead and a lot of damage in South Dakota and Minnesota.

The storm powered through the upper midwest last night, bringing 100 mile per hour winds and dust storms.

Thousands of people lost power as a result of the weather.

More to follow

