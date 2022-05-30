Nebraska authorities reported that two people were killed and at least 19 were injured after a two-car crash into a crowd of pedestrians late Sunday night.

The two people who were reported dead from the incident were both travelling in one of the vehicles involved in the crash that occurred at around 10:45pm on Sunday, the Lincoln Police Department said in a Facebook post.

One of the injured 19 people has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which happened over a busy Memorial Day weekend in the city, occurred after a vehicle was driving westbound near 52nd and O streets in Lincoln. Shortly after, another car turned left to head eastboand when a the pair collided for a T-bone crash that later plowed into a crowd of pedestrians, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told CNN early Monday.

“We are investigating a fatality accident near 52nd and O St. O St from 48th to 56th Streets is shut down in both directions and will be shut down for the next few hours. Please avoid the area,” the police department said in a post on thier Facebook page.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Two dead and 19 injured after cars crash into pedestrians in Nebraska