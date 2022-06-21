Two dead after helicopter crash in north Yorkshire

Police said that two people died after a helicopter crashed into a field in north Yorkshire on Monday (20 June).

The incident occurred just off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before noon.

No other people were believed to have been travelling in the helicopter.

Specially-trained officers are supporting the families of those who died.

The scene is being investigated by a team from The Air Accidents Investigation Branch to determine what happened.

