Two children among 18 people killed after missile strike on Odesa

At least 18 people, including two children, have been killed after Russian missiles struck an apartment building and two holiday camps near Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday morning, Ukrainian authorities said.

Dozens of other people were injured, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kirill Tymoshenko, said.

Residents were woken by the sound of three explosions and air raid alarms around 1 am local time.

A video of the explosions on Friday morning showed charred remains of the building and smoke filling the sky above residential areas in Serhiivka, about 50kms southwest of Odesa.

Odesa region emergency official Ihor Budalenko said 41 people have been rescued as the efforts to bring out trapped people from the building where around 152 people live.

“One rocket hit a nine-storey residential building, the other – in a recreation centre in the Belgorod-Dniester region,” he said.

The string of pre-dawn bombardments followed by Russian forces pullout from nearby Snake Island on Thursday, a move portrayed by Kremlin as a “goodwill gesture” while Ukraine said their barrage of artillery and missiles forced Russians to flee in speed boats.

Rescue workers work at the scene of a missile strike at a location given as Serhiivka village (via REUTERS)

The pull out was expected to potentially ease the threat to Odesa after Moscow took control of the island during the initial days of the war in a potential bid to use it as a staging ground for an assault on Odesa.

It comes after rights groups have accused Russia of committing a “clear war crime” in Ukraine’s coastal city of Mariupol when they launched a deadly airstrike on a theatre where hundreds of civilians were sheltering.

Ukraine also said that Russia fired missiles to bomb a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, leaving at least 19 people killed.

Russia has denied targeted civilian killing since it invaded the country in February as condemnation poured for Vladimir Putin amid allegations of unprecedented war crimes in Ukraine.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Two children among 18 people killed after missile strike on Odesa