Two British aid workers reportedly captured by Russian troops in Ukraine

Two British aid workers have reportedly been captured in Ukraine.

Presidium Network, a UK-based non-profit organisation, said two civilians working as humanitarian aid volunteers were captured by Russian forces on Monday at a checkpoint south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The Foreign Office said it was urgently seeking more information. Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News: “The Foreign Office is doing all it can to support and identify these two people.”

The pair were working as part of a Joint Humanitarian Operations Centre project in Ukraine to help provide food and medical supplies and evacuation support, Presidium Network said.

They were not working for Presidium Network, which helps deliver aid into Kyiv.

More follows…

