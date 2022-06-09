Two bodies recovered by police after boat capsizes in Devon lake

Police have recovered the bodies of two people from a lake in Devon after a boat capsized.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they located and recovered the bodies during a “large-scale search” of Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.
It came after a boat capsized in the lake at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.
The families of the two people who had been unaccounted for following the incident have been informed of the development.
Formal identification is yet to take place, police said.
