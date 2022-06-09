Police have recovered the bodies of two people from a lake in Devon after a boat capsized.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they located and recovered the bodies during a “large-scale search” of Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.

It came after a boat capsized in the lake at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The families of the two people who had been unaccounted for following the incident have been informed of the development.

Formal identification is yet to take place, police said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Two bodies recovered by police after boat capsizes in Devon lake