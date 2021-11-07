Twitter votes for Elon Musk to sell 10% of his Tesla stock

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s Twitter poll ended on Sunday with voters soundly calling on the billionaire to sell some of his Tesla stock as a means of forcing him to pay taxes.

The poll ended Sunday afternoon with just under 58 per cent of voters agreeing that Mr Musk should sell 10 per cent of his stock.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Mr Musk came under criticism after he revealed that he takes no salary and therefore doesn’t pay income tax; progressives have argued that the loophole illustrates the need for a wealth tax in the US.

More follows…

