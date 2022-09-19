Twitter User Points Out ‘Flaw’ In ‘Brahmastra’ Logic But Karan Johar Has The Last Laugh; See His Tweet

Ayan Mukerji took over a decade to bring his vision, Brahmastra, onto the big screen and breathe life into the fictional superheroes he created. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of the year and continues to hold an upward trend at the box office. However, the movie failed to impress the critics with its storyline, performances and dialogues.

Many netizens are also not holding back while criticizing the film’s screenplay or its logic. Brahmastra is produced under the banner of Dharma films. Naturally, Karan Johar responded to one such criticism on social media who questioned a particular scene’s logic.

Also See: ‘Brahmastra’: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Complained To Ayan About ‘Shiva’ Dialogue; ‘Do We Have To Keep Saying It?’

A Twitter user pointed out a logical error in the movie where Shiva and Isha save Anish Shetty (Nagarjuna) and ask him to take them to Guru’s Ashram, a supposedly super secret place in the mountains. However, in the scene, Anish simply types in the address on Google maps and the trio ride their car to the place.

The now-deleted tweet read, ”Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic the movie has earned 300 crs? This is what Indian creativity is?” Karan Johar took out the time to answer the user’s question as he wrote back, ”The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows HE is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps!”

The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows HE is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps! https://t.co/y6IcOXH086 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 18, 2022

Also See: Ayan Mukerji Reacts To ‘Brahmastra’s Dialogues Being Bad; Says ‘People Did Same Thing When Kesariya Came Out’

Convinced by his explanation, the Twitter user replied, ‘Thank you for your clarification!’. Several netizens defended the scene as one user wrote, ”Even hogwords dosent show in Google map ao why we watch and enjoyed harry potter?” to which he replied, ”True that! It’s just that I found it weird that it was so easy to find ashram in brahmastra movie”.

Dear mayank even hogwords dosent show in Google map ao why we watch and enjoyed harry potter? — Kartik Thakkar 🌟❤🌟❤ (@CinemaHello) September 18, 2022

True that! It’s just that I found it weird that it was so easy to find ashram in brahmastra movie. — Mayank Mehta (@mayankmehta_16) September 18, 2022

Cover Image: Sourced

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Twitter User Points Out 'Flaw' In 'Brahmastra' Logic But Karan Johar Has The Last Laugh; See His Tweet