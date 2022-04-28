Twitter’s revenue has reached $1.2bn and daily users increased 16 per cent amid Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company.

On Thursday, Twitter posted its quarterly earnings – $513m – days after the company agreed to be sold to the billionaire.

In the three months to March of this year, revenue rose 16 per cent, reaching $1.2bn, compared to the same period last year.

The San Francisco-based company reported on Thursday that they had an average of 229 million daily active users in that quarter, a 16 per cent increase compared to last year.

The agreement to sell the company to Mr Musk was announced earlier this week and the deal is expected to be closed later this year.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Twitter revenue reaches $1.2bn and daily users increase 16% amid Elon Musk takeover