Twitter Responds To Akshay Kumar's Apology By Digging Up His Old Cigarette Ad

Akshay Kumar has been the talk of the town ever since Vimal’s new ad featured him promoting a tobacco brand with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. While his collaboration with the tobacco brand raised many eyebrows, it snowballed into a heated conversation online, with many fans expressing their discontent. But on Thursday morning, Akshay posted a long apology note while announcing his separation from the brand.

Taking to social media, Akshay penned a note that read, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

While the post garnered a lot of attention, but Twitter managed to dig out Akshay’s old cigarette ad while raising concerns over his ‘I have not and will not endorse tobacco’ line in the apology note. Check out what the internet has to say here:

Since it is an honest clarification, I’d wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022

Akshay Kumar In Red & White Cigarette Advertisement. pic.twitter.com/1N7KgGCZRu — joker 🎯 (@rajasthanijoker) April 21, 2022

Your Red and White ads of late 90s are still doing rounds after 23 yrs, and you think this will be forgotten? 😂 — Jambudweep Moolnivasi (@ShwetankSeeks) April 20, 2022

“While I have not endorsed tobacco”!! Cigarettes are made of gulkand kya? Liar. And then there’s Bagpiper. And sugary colas. Pity a country where a person like you is a role model of success. pic.twitter.com/LZoOwmKaV7 — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) April 21, 2022

Say what u want to say, but till those ads keep running, your reputation will keep receiving heavy blows. Ek letter likh dene se public bhool nahi jaati.

Waise chronology to hai.. pehle red & white cigarettes, ab vimal.. agli baar loose tobacco aur choona bhi promote karoge sir ! — Dr. Swapniel (‘स्वप्न’वत) (@drswapniel) April 21, 2022

The apology note may have backfired on Akshay, but his ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-star and Vimal brand ambassador Ajay Devgn came out in his support and called it an actor’s ‘personal choice’ to endorse a brand. Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar has been busy with his upcoming projects. The maverick actor has a long list of interesting projects like ‘Gorkha’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Mission Cinderella’ that has kept him busy.

