Twitter has refused to take down an edited anime video that shows Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar assassinating New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Twitter flagged the tweet on Monday night but allowed it to stay up on the site because it was considered to be in the “public interest”.

Mr Gosar posted the video on Sunday night, showing several Republican lawmakers, including Mr Gosar, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert, as the heroes in the Japanese anime show Attack on Titan – a programme about a small post-apocalyptic society in a closed-off city in order to keep away giants referred to as Titans.

The face of Ms Ocasio-Cortez is superimposed on a Titan that is killed by Mr Gosar’s character, who also attacks a character with President Joe Biden’s face.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct,” the note added by Twitter to Mr Gosar’s tweet states. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

More follows…

Source Link Twitter refuse to take down Gosar anime that sees him assassinate AOC