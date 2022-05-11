Twitter Mocks Akshay Kumar's Expression In 'Prithviraj' Trailer, Compare With Bala From 'Housefull'

The makers of the historical drama Prithviraj recently unveiled the trailer of the movie last week, it stars Akshay Kumar as the Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The trailer of the movie has been receiving mixed fractions from the netizens, some are hailing it while some have criticized it. Netizens have now pointed out an odd similarity between Akshay Kumar’s character from Prithviraj and his character from his movie Housefull 4.

SEE ALSO: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ Trailer Seems Like A Rehashed Version Of Period Dramas That We’ve Already Watched

Several netizens took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of Kumar’s character from Prithviraj and his character of Bala from Housefull 4, saying that both the characters were similar. One user wrote, “#PrithivrajTrailer is really disappointing. May be south cinema has spoiled us or may be because #AkshayKumar looks more like Bala of Housefull 4 instead of the great #PrithvirajChauhan.Lack of dedication & preparation as compared to movies like Bahubali is clearly evident here.” Meanwhile some netizens backed Akshay and said not judge the movie before its release. Take a look at the reactions here.

Prithviraj is a historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. It stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut playing the role of Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Watch Prithviraj trailer here.

