Twitter Mocks Akshay Kumar's Expression In 'Prithviraj' Trailer, Compare With Bala From 'Housefull'

The makers of the historical drama Prithviraj recently unveiled the trailer of the movie last week, it stars Akshay Kumar as the Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The trailer of the movie has been receiving mixed fractions from the netizens, some are hailing it while some have criticized it. Netizens have now pointed out an odd similarity between Akshay Kumar’s character from Prithviraj and his character from his movie Housefull 4.

SEE ALSO: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ Trailer Seems Like A Rehashed Version Of Period Dramas That We’ve Already Watched

Several netizens took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of Kumar’s character from Prithviraj and his character of Bala from Housefull 4, saying that both the characters were similar. One user wrote, “#PrithivrajTrailer is really disappointing. May be south cinema has spoiled us or may be because #AkshayKumar looks more like Bala of Housefull 4 instead of the great #PrithvirajChauhan.Lack of dedication & preparation as compared to movies like Bahubali is clearly evident here.” Meanwhile some netizens backed Akshay and said not judge the movie before its release. Take a look at the reactions here.

#PrithivrajTrailer is really disappointing. May be south cinema has spoiled us or may be because #AkshayKumar looks more like Bala of Housefull 4 instead of the great #PrithvirajChauhan Lack dedication & preperation as compared to movies like Bahubali is clearly evident here. pic.twitter.com/nZfk2Zw861 — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) May 10, 2022

Nothing wrong in this picture. Just try filming yourself with mobile in fighting situation. Your face muscles will show such expression or even worst. Will you concentrate on fight or will you focus on face expression ?#Prithviraj #AkshayKumar bala pic.twitter.com/S8ZQliEAy6 — M A S A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) May 10, 2022

#RanveerSingh would be better than #AkshayKumar in Prithviraj Character…

Telling this after watchin #PrithvirajTrailer 😭 No Any hate but really Akki didn’t match with Prithviraj Chauhan’s look …

He is more looking like that of his Bala Character from H3 🤦‍♂️ — Hedsz (@ArtistHedsz) May 10, 2022

So disheartened to watch #AkshayKumar‘s careless acting in #Prithviraj trailer. Everything else except him is looking good in the movie. He didn’t even get a proper hairdo. Looks like he’s extending his role of #Bala from #Housefull3, but this time with short hair pic.twitter.com/3ff8uC9K7V — IT Cell Payroll (@ITCell_Payroll) May 10, 2022

Is it me only or someone else also feels that #AkshayKumar is looking funny in the #PrithvirajTrailer ? He is reminding of me his character from song Bala Bala. No dialogue delivery, no expression just religious triumphalism and chauvinism.

Ranveer Singh is best for such roles! — TommyCongressi✋🏼 (@ThomasShelbyINC) May 9, 2022

Is it me only or someone else also feels that #AkshayKumar is looking funny in the #PrithvirajTrailer ? He is reminding of me his character from song Bala Bala. No dialogue delivery, no expression just religious triumphalism and chauvinism.

Ranveer Singh is best for such roles! — TommyCongressi✋🏼 (@ThomasShelbyINC) May 9, 2022

Yaar ye #Prithiviraj ka trailer dekh ke na Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh Ki yaad aa gayi…🤣🤣Aisa lag raha hai Ye #Housefull4 ka character utha ke Prithviraj me dala hai….#Akshaykumar is a one of the great actor but he doesn’t suit periodic role.

What’s this?#PrithvirajTrailer pic.twitter.com/VGRENu7BGK — Akshay Rakte (@AkshayRakte2) May 10, 2022

Prithviraj is a historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. It stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut playing the role of Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Watch Prithviraj trailer here.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Twitter Mocks Akshay Kumar's Expression In 'Prithviraj' Trailer, Compare With Bala From 'Housefull'