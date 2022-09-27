‘Twitter Is Very Risky’: Kapil Sharma Gives Hilarious Advice To ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Star Vikram

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. Starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, the film is based on Kalki’s novel of the same name.

With only a few days left for its grand release worldwide, the movie, which is touted as one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema, is leaving no stone unturned in promotions. The cast of the film is now all set to please the Hindi audience as they graced The Kapil Sharma Show.

Actors Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala joined the show and engaged in fun skits and conversations with the cast of the comedy talk show. Kapil Sharma, in his usual fashion, made up hilarious conversations with the cast and brought out funny anecdotes from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan I.

Amid the fun chatter, Kapil Sharma pointed out that Vikram had recently joined Twitter, as seen in the promo video shared on social media. The comedian looked out for the National-award-winning actor by giving him a piece of advice on how to use the micro-blogging site mindfully and, most definitely, without alcoholic influence.

”I have to tell you one thing about Twitter. Twitter is very risky, after a little bit of whisky. It’s my personal experience,” Kapil Sharma said which left the cast as well as the audience in splits. The comedian didn’t stop his laughter attack as he asked Vikram, ”Did you ever think that one day you will get an opportunity to go to The Kapil Sharma Show?” Vikram had an equally witty answer as he said, ”I never thought. In my 8th standard, around 1976 or something, you were not born, right? That time it was already written. Kapil Sharma show, I need to be there”.

