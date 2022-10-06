Twitter Is Still Boycotting ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, As Aamir Khan’s Film Hits Netflix Four Months Sooner Than Expected

Netflix’s official Twitter account has revealed that Aamir Khan’s recent release Laal Singh Chaddha has debuted on the streaming platform. The news comes merely two months after its theatrical release in August 2022. The makers did not make any formal accouncement of the film dropping on Netflix prior to its release. The film recieved a lot of backlash before and after its release, now the criticism continues with the OTT release.

The film was expected to release only six months after its theatrical release. However, the Hollywood remake landed on Netflix only in two months. Many fans took to their social media account to call out the makers after Aamir Khan in an older interview claimed that he would not let his own movies release anything earlier than six months.

Sharing the video, one user said, “A great reminder that actions prove who someone is, words cannot be trusted. The quote goes ‘if your actions don’t live up to your words, you have nothing to say.’ Disappointed but unfortunately not surprised ” Meanwhile, others have said that they will continue to boycott the film and it should not be watched on OTT.

Some Twitter users also spoke in support of the film, calling it a beautiful experience. Others hoped the film will find its audience online after it tanked at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood hit 1994 film led by Tom Hanks – Forrest Gump. The Hindi remake made on a budget of Rs 180 crore reportedly collected mere Rs 130 crore globally and less than Rs 70 crore in India. The film was set to mark Aamir Khan’s big screen return after his previous flop release Thugs of Hindostan.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan the screenplay was written by Atul Kulkarni and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions.

