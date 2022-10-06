Twitter Is Still Boycotting ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, As Aamir Khan’s Film Hits Netflix Four Months Sooner Than Expected

Netflix’s official Twitter account has revealed that Aamir Khan’s recent release Laal Singh Chaddha has debuted on the streaming platform. The news comes merely two months after its theatrical release in August 2022. The makers did not make any formal accouncement of the film dropping on Netflix prior to its release. The film recieved a lot of backlash before and after its release, now the criticism continues with the OTT release.

SEE ALSO: Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Says Former’s Apology Over ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Boycott Calls ‘Seems Opportunistic’

The film was expected to release only six months after its theatrical release. However, the Hollywood remake landed on Netflix only in two months. Many fans took to their social media account to call out the makers after Aamir Khan in an older interview claimed that he would not let his own movies release anything earlier than six months.

Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶 pic.twitter.com/KTcDwiJAfA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2022

Sharing the video, one user said, “A great reminder that actions prove who someone is, words cannot be trusted. The quote goes ‘if your actions don’t live up to your words, you have nothing to say.’ Disappointed but unfortunately not surprised ” Meanwhile, others have said that they will continue to boycott the film and it should not be watched on OTT.

A great reminder that actions prove who someone is, words cannot be trusted. The quote goes “if your actions don’t live up to your words, you have nothing to say.” Disappointed but unfortunately not surprised 😅#LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan @AKPPL_Official pic.twitter.com/tclWBPFS5C — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) October 5, 2022

If someone as credible as #AamirKhan says something and does something totally opposite, it sets a bad precedent.#LaalSinghChaddha, which was going to premiere after 6 months on OTT but has released in less than 8 weeks.pic.twitter.com/w5T8gzJjK0 — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) October 6, 2022

Bro if Lal Singh Chadha can get 90 crore from netflix, Brahmastra will easily get 150 crores from ott. It will probably come on Disney as they are the producers — AyurGyaan (@randeepssingh) September 12, 2022

We are still boycotting #LaalSinghChaddha Don’t search it on Netflix Don’t watch it on Netflix Boycott means Boycott — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) October 5, 2022

SEE ALSO: Mona Singh Defends ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s’ Box Office Failure; Says It “Isn’t A Short Term Film”

Some Twitter users also spoke in support of the film, calling it a beautiful experience. Others hoped the film will find its audience online after it tanked at the box office.

So hope this film finds an audience on Netflix, it deserves! It has all my heart, tears and feelings… P.S. – I can take the video of Tere Hawaale to my grave#LaalSinghChaddha https://t.co/m4a8B8yehl — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) October 5, 2022

Of course Netflix has done it dirty. But #LaalSinghChaddha is one of my most enjoyable, wholesome experiences at the movies in a year, when Bollywood has disappointed more than it delivered. But Laal is a quintessential, sentimental Hindi film. Joy, tears, soul and spirit. ❤ — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) October 5, 2022

Laal Singh Chadha is now streaming on Netflix! I wish people had watched it in the theatre … it was such a heartfelt experience watching it on the big screen … nonetheless, you should watch it on streaming https://t.co/hoDzYMMYrx — Paritosh 🐒 (@bumblingfool_) October 5, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood hit 1994 film led by Tom Hanks – Forrest Gump. The Hindi remake made on a budget of Rs 180 crore reportedly collected mere Rs 130 crore globally and less than Rs 70 crore in India. The film was set to mark Aamir Khan’s big screen return after his previous flop release Thugs of Hindostan.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan the screenplay was written by Atul Kulkarni and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Twitter Is Still Boycotting 'Laal Singh Chaddha', As Aamir Khan's Film Hits Netflix Four Months Sooner Than Expected