Twitter Is Drooling Over Sidharth Malhotra's Cop Avatar From Rohit Shetty's Web Series 'Indian Police Force'

After impressing everyone with his stellar performance in ‘Shershaah’, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s web series ‘Indian Police Force’. While the ace filmmaker is expanding his cop universe online with his collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Sidharth announced the project by sharing a video featuring a couple of BTS moments of Shetty and his team on Wednesday morning. “When #RohitShetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself,” Sidharth tweeted.

When #RohitShetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!@RSPicturez @PrimeVideoIN #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming. pic.twitter.com/51BFL1v3Rf — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 20, 2022

While the announcement promo gave us a glimpse of Sidharth’s character Kabir Malik, fans have been drooling over his cop avatar as he gears up to make his OTT debut with Shetty’s eight-part action series. Check out what fans have to say about Sidharth’s look from the upcoming webseries here:

First cop action web series of Rohit Shetty. Looks Action packed. The announcement video has increased a lot of excitement. Would be interesting to see @SidMalhotra in police uniform. #IndianPoliceForce — Unknown One (@Unknown_One_01) April 20, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra is named as Kabir Malik in series Indian Police Force and this series will have total 8 episodes . Another blockbuster is on the way 💥🔥 .@SidMalhotra ❤️💥 .#SidharthMalhotra#IndianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/E9rNf6dEEX — The MSIDian Boy (@MSD_Sid_Fan_Boy) April 20, 2022

Here’s the grand announcement of India’s Biggest Action Packed Series 🤩🔥 #IndianPoliceForce Welcome Kabir Malik @sidmalhotra to the Copverse you are already taking it to another level & we are so damn freakin’ EXCITED 🙌@RSPicturez @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/e2p24eKyy6 pic.twitter.com/RR5iWEgxj4 — sidkiarafp (@sidkiarafp) April 20, 2022

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA X ROHIT SHETTY X AMAZON PRIME 😭😭😭

WHAT ELSE THIS UNIVERSE NEED!!! https://t.co/wQSfE0YSUt — 𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓭𝓱𝓪 (@awaraashamx) April 20, 2022

Shetty, who has successfully expanded his cop universe on the silver screen with blockbusters like Singham movies, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, the filmmaker is all set to venture in the world of OTT with his action series which will release on Amazon Prime Video soon. On the other hand, Sidharth will be the fourth actor to join Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

While the release date of Rohit Shetty web series ‘Indian Police Force’ is yet to be announced, the filmmaker has also been busy working on his next Bolywood outing ‘Cirkus’ starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. And Sidharth too has a long list of interesting projects like ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Thank God’ and ‘Yodha’ in the pipeline.

