Twitter Is Busy Figuring Out Who’s Who In Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Short Film And There Are Memes

Posted on November 15, 2021 0 Comments0

If you thought Ariana’ Grande’s Thank You Next ruined it for ex-fiance Pete Davidson, wait till you hear Taylor Swift’s All Too Well (10 minute version). And if you’ve heard it already, you know what I’m talking about. Swift recently released her own version of her 2012 album Red–almost ten years after it was first released–and broke the internet with it. Because she not only revamped the original album (of 16 tracks) and dished up 30 tracks in Red (Taylor’s Version) with surprise music collaborations but also she dropped a short film based on her favorite and fan-favorite All Too Well. And boy, has it got everyone talking!

The re-recorded Red features nine bonus tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. It also includes nine previously unreleased songs that didn’t make the final product in 2012 but Swifties can’t get over the fact that the song is about her relationship with Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Or so they think! From easter eggs and not-so-subtle hints, Taylor Swift fans are analysing the lyrics and the mention of a scarf, a 21st birthday party and another actress in the short film which has been written and directed by the American singer-songwriter. Even the performances by Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien channeling Swift’s past has made the tale even more convincing.

Which is exactly why Twitter is busy guessing who’s who in the short film that honestly makes me want to curl up in the bed and cry. From dragging Jake Gyllenhaal for not returning her scarf to thinking it was Jennifer Aniston who asked her if she was ok, there are a lot of theories (and memes). See for yourself.

Not just the general public, but even Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner shared a snapshot of the song and wrote, “I’m not fine at all”. And honestly, SAME.

*goes back to rewatching All Too Well for the 2634847th time*

Cover Image: Tumblr

