Twitter Is Busy Figuring Out Who’s Who In Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Short Film And There Are Memes

If you thought Ariana’ Grande’s Thank You Next ruined it for ex-fiance Pete Davidson, wait till you hear Taylor Swift’s All Too Well (10 minute version). And if you’ve heard it already, you know what I’m talking about. Swift recently released her own version of her 2012 album Red–almost ten years after it was first released–and broke the internet with it. Because she not only revamped the original album (of 16 tracks) and dished up 30 tracks in Red (Taylor’s Version) with surprise music collaborations but also she dropped a short film based on her favorite and fan-favorite All Too Well. And boy, has it got everyone talking!

The re-recorded Red features nine bonus tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. It also includes nine previously unreleased songs that didn’t make the final product in 2012 but Swifties can’t get over the fact that the song is about her relationship with Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Or so they think! From easter eggs and not-so-subtle hints, Taylor Swift fans are analysing the lyrics and the mention of a scarf, a 21st birthday party and another actress in the short film which has been written and directed by the American singer-songwriter. Even the performances by Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien channeling Swift’s past has made the tale even more convincing.

Which is exactly why Twitter is busy guessing who’s who in the short film that honestly makes me want to curl up in the bed and cry. From dragging Jake Gyllenhaal for not returning her scarf to thinking it was Jennifer Aniston who asked her if she was ok, there are a lot of theories (and memes). See for yourself.

I am not a swiftie but from what I can tell, she is hunting Jake Gyllenhaal for sport, and good for her — Margaret McDeadlines Owen (@what_eats_owls) November 12, 2021

How Im sleeping tonight knowing I’m not Jake Gyllenhaal’s publicist pic.twitter.com/otDuPs1MGJ — maya (@allmychampagne) November 11, 2021

jake gyllenhaal turn off your phone for the weekend baby — daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal fighting for his life rn #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/mCeIjYsgeT — rae (@reignwomenn) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal rn wondering if it’s already too late to return the scarf pic.twitter.com/YM9P2mjIfY — jannah 1989 tv (@ikissfratrry) November 12, 2021

what if you were jake gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but god said nah remember when you missed taylor swift’s 21st birthday party — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021

john mayer after he saw what happened to jake gyllenhaal #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/VU8MVGoqeC — kadriye (@tayspetsch) November 12, 2021

i know jake gyllenhaal is getting in the shower for the first time in weeks tonight just to cry — Gråçë (@garrcie) November 12, 2021

Dylan O’Brien played Jake Gyllenhaal a little too well like i was getting pissed off #AllTooWellTheShortFilm pic.twitter.com/qEV9KL6vh8 — agapé is all too unwell 🧣 (@agapethamar) November 13, 2021

Joe Alwyn watching Taylor Swift destroy Jake Gyllenhaal’s peace for the second time in 10 years:#RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/QrVZBT776j — Lauren (@Laurparkerr) November 12, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal broke Taylor’s heart & also revealed the identity of Spider-Man he must be stopped — ❄️MJ’s Holiday Overlay❄️ (@miss_mjoy) November 12, 2021

Tag yourself in #RedTaylorsVersion. I’m some actress asking what happened in the bathroom on All Too Well (10 Minute Version) pic.twitter.com/zXogNOR31p — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) November 12, 2021

the actress who asked “what happened” listening to all too well 10 minutes version pic.twitter.com/jGdfvSPyEF — lari. (@LIVSCARLSEN) November 12, 2021

the actress who asked taylor what was wrong as she weeper at a party in all too well is maggie gyllenhall in this essay i will pic.twitter.com/SOfFXav1TB — abbie 🐝 (@the_wastedworld) November 12, 2021

The Jen Anniston article everyone is sharing literally says the incident happened at the peoples choice awards when the actress in All Too Well thing happened at her birthday party. https://t.co/66utyoHukD — Blair Waldorf (Taylor’s Version) (@urkissmycheek) November 12, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal broke up with taylor swift because he said the age gap was too big, and she really wrote “I get older but your lovers stay my age.” — Lara Korte 🦃 (@lara_korte) November 12, 2021

Suing Jake Gyllenhaal for emotional damage on behalf of me and Taylor Swift because how THE FUCK am I supposed to emotionally recover from these lyrics??? pic.twitter.com/MCoREPxhAw — leanna🧣 (@rebelredpocket) November 12, 2021

Imagine if Jake Gyllenhaal had just given Taylor Swift back her scarf. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 12, 2021

Not just the general public, but even Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner shared a snapshot of the song and wrote, “I’m not fine at all”. And honestly, SAME.

*goes back to rewatching All Too Well for the 2634847th time*

