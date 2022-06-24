Twitter Goes Into Meme Frenzy As Makers Confirm 'Hera Pheri 3' With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal And Suniel Shetty

The iconic trio of Babu Bhaiya, Ghanshyam and Raju will soon be back on the screen and Twitter is ready for the meme content already. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 was in works and will be made with the same star cast of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The internet went into a frenzy over the announcement and shared hilarious memes.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Firoz Nadiadwala was asked about the development of Hera Pheri 3, to which the producer said, “You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.”

As the announcement was made, fans went crazy on the internet and shared hilarious memes to share their excitement. Take a look at the reactions below.

The most complicated meme of #Herapheri 👇😜

Hope they repeat such more jokes in #HeraPheri3 too. pic.twitter.com/oQEeaDFOYN — देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) June 24, 2022

This was the most sensational suspense ever😱 Every one was like “Ab kya hoga” 🤔#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/ytcnmpG1ul — Iffat Ara (@Im_Iffat01) June 24, 2022

#HeraPheri3 We are getting Hera Pheri 3? The iconic trio is coming back…OMGGGGG pic.twitter.com/6Dmn3ElUMS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 23, 2022

#HeraPheri3

Really this masterpiece will be created? Awaited to watch this trio! ✨ Hope it maintains the standard of HERAPHERI ! pic.twitter.com/3oxySpgEXU — Aparna Sharma (@Aparna_826) June 23, 2022

The Hype is Real @akshaykumar Sir don’t wait for producer khud he producer ban Jayo ..

300% Munafa hai 😍#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/HyI5mfwHwC — Aditya✨ (@ShivAdi89) June 23, 2022

The first Hera Pheri movie released in 2000 followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. The movie series has developed a cult following in the years since its release and is also one of the most used films in memes.

