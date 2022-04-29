Donald Trump is reevaluating his lawsuit against Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s propsoed $44bn takeover of the social media platform that the former president remains banned from.
Lawyers for Mr Trump say that they will try and sit down with the Tesla titan once he has gained full control of Twitter, which the company’s board has agreed to sell him for $54.20 per share in cash.
“When all of that happens, we expect to sit down with him (Musk) and talk about the case, see what we can work out,” Mr Trump’s lawyer John P Coale told The Washington Times.
Source Link Twitter: Donald Trump reevaluating lawsuit after Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover of platform