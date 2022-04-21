Twitter Calls Out Warner Bros. For Not Taking Action Against Ezra Miller After Second Arrest: How's He Still Flash

Actor Ezra Miller continued controversial streak as he was arrested in Hawaii for the second time in a row earlier this week for assaulting a 26-year-old woman. Fans are outraged Warner Bros. or the actor’s representatives are yet to release a statement about Miller’s arrest. It was earlier reported that WB had called an emergency meeting to discuss the actor’s future in upcoming projects, but the report was claimed to be false by a rep of WB. As per new reports Warner Bros. is not concerned about Miller’s arrest and will not be stopping any of his future projects.

As per a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. is not looking to reschedule Ezra Miller’s solo The Flash movie or move it to HBO Max. The studio has also declined to comment about the actor’s recent arrest in Hawaii. Miller plays two important characters for two different franchises in Warner Bros, they play Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts franchise and Barry Allen in DCEU.

Netizens took to Twitter and called out Warner Bros. hypocrisy over their silence on Miller’s arrest. One user wrote, “Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of the world and walked away with an Oscar; why do you think Ezra will be kicked out of Flash for “SIMPLY” hitting a woman? People like us do need to worry about sins and punishments, but Will and Ezra are different; they are Hollywood STARS.”

Another user wrote “it’s absolutely wild that ezra miller is still in major roles in DC and Harry Potter despite regularly assaulting people, but Johnny Depp has been fired from multiple roles because he was abused.” See the reactions here.

It honestly sucks because we’re finally getting a solo movie for one of the best characters and it’s completely tainted by all this drama. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 19, 2022

it’s absolutely wild that ezra miller is still in major roles in DC and Harry Potter despite regularly assaulting people, but johnny depp has been fired from multiple roles because he was abused https://t.co/haTuI5CgQ0 — inabber 🦦 (@iNabber69) April 19, 2022

Whether or not their victims are Indigenous, Ezra Miller’s recent spree of violence against women in Hawai’i is part of a larger pattern where settlers and tourists use the islands as playgrounds for abuse, and Indigenous people suffer the most from it. — Erin | أيرين (@ramman_erin) April 21, 2022

There’s a racial element to people wanting Will Smith’s career destroyed for a slap and wanting Ezra Miller to get help after multiple violent assaults. — discotheque dawn (@thedawnpm) April 19, 2022

if disney fucking dare make a pirates of the caribbean film without johnny depp as jack sparrow, we riot. that big fucking cunt amber heard better not mess this one up, i won’t have ezra miller allowed in every film but johnny depp not allowed in any WE NEED MORE JACK SPARROW — inabber 🦦 (@iNabber69) April 14, 2022

Ezra Miller not getting officially fired after getting arrested 3 times is like Amber Heard getting caught on audio tape admitting to abusing Johnny Depp then getting exposed for not donating charity money then exposed by a doctor for lying about injuries and she’s still employed — Court With A TV (@JusticeSquad2) April 19, 2022

ezra miller walking into the karaoke bar pic.twitter.com/XXCs9odtLe — ⚤ (@femceIrites) April 19, 2022

Ezra Miller will continue harming Women & ppl would still be concerned on the fact that you don’t want to address him as a “they / them” — … (@Miankodah) April 20, 2022

Ezra Miller needs help, but I think at this point, they also need to face some consequences for everything they’ve done. This has become far too much to ignore. — GJK 📺 (@gjkcentral) April 19, 2022

As per the official Hawaii Police website, “At 1:10 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

