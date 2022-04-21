Twitter Calls Out Warner Bros. For Not Taking Action Against Ezra Miller After Second Arrest: How's He Still Flash

Actor Ezra Miller continued controversial streak as he was arrested in Hawaii for the second time in a row earlier this week for assaulting a 26-year-old woman. Fans are outraged Warner Bros. or the actor’s representatives are yet to release a statement about Miller’s arrest. It was earlier reported that WB had called an emergency meeting to discuss the actor’s future in upcoming projects, but the report was claimed to be false by a rep of WB. As per new reports Warner Bros. is not concerned about Miller’s arrest and will not be stopping any of his future projects.

As per a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. is not looking to reschedule Ezra Miller’s solo The Flash movie or move it to HBO Max. The studio has also declined to comment about the actor’s recent arrest in Hawaii. Miller plays two important characters for two different franchises in Warner Bros, they play Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts franchise and Barry Allen in DCEU.

Netizens took to Twitter and called out Warner Bros. hypocrisy over their silence on Miller’s arrest. One user wrote, “Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of the world and walked away with an Oscar; why do you think Ezra will be kicked out of Flash for “SIMPLY” hitting a woman? People like us do need to worry about sins and punishments, but Will and Ezra are different; they are Hollywood STARS.”

Another user wrote “it’s absolutely wild that ezra miller is still in major roles in DC and Harry Potter despite regularly assaulting people, but Johnny Depp has been fired from multiple roles because he was abused.” See the reactions here.

As per the official Hawaii Police website, “At 1:10 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

