Twitter is fighting back against the January 6 House Select Committee request for the social media company’s internal messages, including Slack messages concerning how they moderated tweets regarding the 2021 insurrection, according to a report.

The company is claiming its First Amendment rights to reject the committee’s request, Rolling Stone reported.

Committee members have grown frustrated at the pushback from Twitter, as they think the messages can help them show how online extremism boosted the violence and chaos on that day.

More follows…

Source Link Twitter blocks Jan 6 committee’s request for company’s internal Slack messages