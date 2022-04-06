Twinkle Khanna Faces Flak For Mocking Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' In Her Recent Column

Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has come under the scanner post her recent remarks on filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. While several renowned Bollywood actors (like Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, and others) have praised the film, Khanna’s tongue-in-cheek comment about Agnihotri’s film in her recent column has left the internet furious.

Like Amit Bhai said, Aap chronology samajhiye. During his visit, Smith said,’Travelling to India has awakened a new understanding of myself and the truths of the world.’At that point,we didn’t ponder over what he had discovered,but now it seems clear.https://t.co/y7YnRvHlRi pic.twitter.com/4zIenAmGjO — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 3, 2022

In a satirical take on the controversial movie, Khanna stated that she could make a movie on ‘disastrous manicure’ and call it ‘Nail Files’ which would actually be better than putting a ‘final nail into the communal coffin.’ But her remarks ended up on the wrong side, upsetting several internet users.

#TwinkleKhanna is one of the most vile people in the world.

She thinks it’s ok to mock a film showing the truth abt the #KashmiriHindu genocide by Isl*m*sts.

We know she detests Hindus, but can’t she just keep her horrid views to herself!#TheKashmirFileshttps://t.co/OkIBg2IkJU pic.twitter.com/wymAgwCfqa — Aditi (@aditi____sharma) April 3, 2022

#TwinkleKhanna making sure that #AkshayKumar continues flop movies that started with #BacchanPandey, Cracking joke on sensitive matter of #KashmirGenocide #TheKashmiriFiles must teach them a lifetime lesson. pic.twitter.com/L5CrW6y811 — #Manoj🇮🇳 (@ManojMallick007) April 4, 2022

I’m all in for a scoop of humour amid chaos & with her on nail files joke despite feeling she should’ve avoided The Kashmir Files reference. But imho, there was nothing funny in the entire write up 🤷🏻‍♂️#TwinkleKhanna Bahen,

Aap pehle logo ko samajhiye🙏🏻https://t.co/gU06wf5cLR — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) April 5, 2022

I don’t think #TwinkleKhanna‘s opinion really matters when there are so many actors & actresses who have supported #TheKashmirFiles including Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Preeti Zinta, Yami Gautam Dhar, Sunil Shetty, etc. — Pratiksha Kumari Panda (@MuchLoveEW) April 5, 2022

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too joined the bandwagon of netizens, who expressed their discontent with Khanna’s choice of words. Suggesting the former actress and author to not be so insensitive, Pandit tweeted, “@mrsfunnybones ma’am, you are too late. This film (#KashmirFiles) on the genocide of #KashmiriPandits has already hit the nail on the communal coffin of #IslamicTerrorism. Request you not be so insensitive towards the genocide of 7 lac #KashmiriPandits.”

.@mrsfunnybones ma’am, you are too late. This film (#KashmirFiles) on the genocide of #KashmiriPandits has already hit the nail on the communal coffin of #IslamicTerrorism.

Request you not be so insensitive towards the genocide of 7 lac #KashmiriPandits . pic.twitter.com/3CMQqRm63x — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 4, 2022

In a recent event, Khanna’s husband Akshay Kumar had also praised Agnihotri on the enormous success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ while quipping about how it affected the collection of his own film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, which released a week after ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990, ‘The Khasmir Files’ features an ensemble of talented actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

